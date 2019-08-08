Rex deputy chairman hopes Australian Government will 'see common sense' on airport regulation

Regional Express (Rex) deputy chairman John Sharp, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (08-Aug-2019) he is "very hopeful" the Australian Government will "see common sense" in responding to the Australian Productivity Commission's report on the economic regulation of airports. Mr Sharp said "airports are abusing their monopoly" and making "super profits". He said the existing "light handed" regulatory approach is really a "no handed" approach, since there is no real control over airports' airside charges.