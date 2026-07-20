20-Jul-2026 1:19 PM
Rex Airlines confirms lounge opening in Terminal 3 at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport
Rex Airlines, via its official LinkedIn account, confirmed (18-Jul-2026) the opening of a new lounge facility in Terminal 3 at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport.
Background ✨
Rex previously stated it would develop new airport lounges in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide alongside the gradual rollout of its Rex Flyer frequent flyer programme, which launched in Oct-2023.1 Rex also temporarily relocated to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport Terminal three from 08-Apr-2025 to ease passenger volumes at Domestic Terminal two during renovation.2