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    20-Jul-2026 1:19 PM

    Rex Airlines confirms lounge opening in Terminal 3 at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport

    Rex Airlines, via its official LinkedIn account, confirmed (18-Jul-2026) the opening of a new lounge facility in Terminal 3 at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport.

    Background

    Rex previously stated it would develop new airport lounges in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide alongside the gradual rollout of its Rex Flyer frequent flyer programme, which launched in Oct-2023.1 Rex also temporarily relocated to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport Terminal three from 08-Apr-2025 to ease passenger volumes at Domestic Terminal two during renovation.2

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