Denmark presents new aviation strategy, plans to adjust regulation at Copenhagen Airport

Denmark's Government presented (03-Jul-2017) a new aviation strategy. The strategy includes, among other initiatives, plans to encourage route development, focus more on domestic traffic and regulatory adjustments at Copenhagen Kastrup Airport. Major highlights include:

Adjusting regulation for Copenhagen Airport's commercial business and airport charges structure. The Government is planning to employ a "more equitable and transparent procedure" for charges and other business functions, for the airport to become more "attractive to airlines and passengers". A public consultation has been launched on the new regulatory model;

Supporting Copenhagen Airport's vision to reach 40 million passengers p/a, while confirming plans to cooperate in expansion of the airport. The Government also plans to "loosen" requirements related to use of airport land, for "more appropriate" and efficient operations;

Lower ATM taxes;

Expanding rail and infrastructure to certain airports, including moving forward on connecting Aalborg Airport to the main rail line;

New air service agreements and the modernisation of existing agreements;

Increased support for route development, especially in western Denmark. [more - original PR - Danish] [more - original PR - Danish - II]