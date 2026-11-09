RECARO CEO: Supply chain issues to linger for two to three years
RECARO Aircraft Seating CEO Mark Hiller stated (06-Nov-2026) he expects supply chain issues in the aircraft interiors sector to last for another two to three years. However, he added: "My colleagues tell me that assessment is optimistic". Mr Hiller said the main reasons for delays include more stringent certification requirements and staffing shortages at certifiers. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly said airlines’ high seat customisation levels risked delaying new aircraft deliveries by up to a year and adding three to four percent to prices if certification slipped.1 RECARO Aircraft Seating CEO Mark Hiller previously said it expected to produce about 150,000 seats in 2025 as it focused on ramping up output amid strong demand.2 RECARO Aircraft Seating also reported hiring more than 200 employees and expanding capacity in Poland and Germany, including a 60% rise in test seat production capacity.3