RECARO CEO: Supply chain issues to linger for two to three years

AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly said airlines’ high seat customisation levels risked delaying new aircraft deliveries by up to a year and adding three to four percent to prices if certification slipped.1 RECARO Aircraft Seating CEO Mark Hiller previously said it expected to produce about 150,000 seats in 2025 as it focused on ramping up output amid strong demand.2 RECARO Aircraft Seating also reported hiring more than 200 employees and expanding capacity in Poland and Germany, including a 60% rise in test seat production capacity.3