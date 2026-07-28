RAAA CEO: 'We need to look at a reset for regional aviation as a sector'

Regional Aviation Association of Australia (RAAA) CEO Rob Walker, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "We need to look at a reset for regional aviation as a sector", adding: "the challenges are formidable". Mr Walker said: "There needs to be some sort of government fund for regional air travel… We need government support". He noted state government support schemes for regional aviation are "very much appreciated", and on some routes "can be the difference between a service existing and not existing", but called on Australia's federal government to step up to do more to support the sector.