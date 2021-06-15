Become a CAPA Member
15-Jun-2021 3:24 PM

Quito Airport reports 80% restoration of pre-pandemic frequencies

Quito Mariscal Sucre International Airport reported (14-Jun-2021) an average of 95,985 passengers per month between 01-Jun-2020 and 31-May-2021, down 77% compared to pre-pandemic levels. The airport handled 1.15 million passengers (592,192 international and 559,634 domestic) during the period. Quito Airport has restored 80% of pre pandemic frequencies (11 out of 17 international and seven out of nine domestic). 12 of the 18 international carriers that operated at the airport pre-pandemic have returned. [more - original PR]

