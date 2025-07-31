Queensland Tourism Minister: 'Cairns is seeing remarkable growth with a renewed energy'

Queensland Minister for the Environment and Tourism and Minister for Science and Innovation Andrew Powell, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) "We are determined to make Queensland the number one destination for visitors in Australia". Mr Powell said Cairns has seen "remarkable growth in the past few years with a renewed energy". He noted the government has "great opportunities to realise" with the newly announced Connecting Queensland Fund. He added: "We will continue to work with airports to develop a framework for that fund, to make sure it is fit for purpose".