Queensland Government calls on Federal Government to support Virgin Australia

Queensland's Government urged (18-Apr-2020) Australia's Government and other states to support Virgin Australia to continue as Australia's second national carrier. Queensland Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said Queensland Government support was conditional on federal government backing, debt restructuring, shareholders and bond holders doing their bit, headquarters remaining in Brisbane and ongoing regional services. Mr Dick said: "We know other investors are looking at Virgin too… Our message to potential investors is that we are prepared to put money on the line to keep a national carrier based in Queensland". [more - original PR]