QCAA and DCAA sign meeting minutes supporting coordination between respective national air carriers
Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) signed (18-Nov-2026) meeting minutes aimed at "strengthening cooperation in air transport" and supporting coordination between the designated national air carriers of Qatar and Dubai. The minutes included codeshare arrangements enabling national air carriers to connect their networks, expand the range of destinations available to travellers and facilitate onward journeys. The arrangements are designed to strengthen cooperation, develop air services and support passenger traffic. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qatar and the UAE ratified a new air transport agreement intended to facilitate traffic and broaden bilateral cooperation in air transport.1 Qatar Civil Aviation Authority also signed a cooperation agreement with the UAE focused on coordination between the countries' air navigation services, alongside preparations to activate the second phase of the Doha Flight Information Region.2