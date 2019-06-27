Qatar Civil Aviation Authority releases aviation cyber security guidelines

Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) released (19-Jun-2019) the first version of its 'Aviation Cyber Security Guidelines' in collaboration with Qatar's Ministry of Transport and Communications. The guidelines include standards and principles relating to securing critical aviation systems, in addition to best practices in electronic security, and are in compliance with ICAO recommendations. QCAA stated Qatar is the first country in the Middle East to have released such guidelines. [more - original PR]