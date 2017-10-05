Qatar signs MoU with EASA to align aviation regulatory framework with Europe

EASA signed (04-Oct-2017) an MoU with Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) to work together on regulatory and aviation safety issues. The scope of collaboration includes sharing of information, regulatory cooperation and cooperating on activities related to increase safety. EASA executive director Patrick Ky added: "Qatar has become a key actor of the global aviation landscape and an important partner for the European aviation industry... We value Qatar's decision to align its aviation regulatory framework with the European system". [more - original PR]