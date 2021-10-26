Become a CAPA Member
26-Oct-2021 12:41 PM

Qatar Airways welcomes historic Qatar-EU air transport agreement

Qatar Airways welcomed (25-Oct-2021) the signing of a comprehensive air transport agreement between Qatar and the European Union (EU), marking the first such aviation agreement between the EU and a GCC Member State. Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said the agreement will "bring together industry stakeholders [and create] new opportunities for synergies" within the sector, adding: "I am convinced that Qatar Airways will continue to play an ever-increasing role in the further development of the European air transport industry". [more - original PR]

