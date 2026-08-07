Qatar Airways to resume services to Bahrain, Erbil and Kuwait from Aug-2026
Qatar Airways, via its official Twitter account, announced (06-Aug-2026) plans to resume services from Doha to Bahrain, Erbil and Kuwait from 08-Aug-2026, following a temporary suspension since mid Jul-2026. The airline will be the sole scheduled operator on the Doha-Erbil route, according to OAG.
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