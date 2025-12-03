Loading
3-Dec-2025 11:03 AM

Qatar Airways resumes service to Canberra

Qatar Airways resumed (02-Dec-2025) daily Doha-Melbourne Tullamarine-Canberra service with Boeing 777 equipment on 02-Dec-2025, its first time operating to Canberra since 2020. The airline now operates to six destinations in Australia, including Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Virgin Australia also launched daily Melbourne-Doha service, with both it and Qatar Airways operating flights from Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth to Doha, resulting in a 53% increase in annual capacity on these routes to 2.7 million seats. The new services are projected to significantly boost Victoria's economy through tourism and exports, offering one-stop access to over 170 global destinations via Doha1.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More