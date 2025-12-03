3-Dec-2025 11:03 AM
Qatar Airways resumes service to Canberra
Qatar Airways resumed (02-Dec-2025) daily Doha-Melbourne Tullamarine-Canberra service with Boeing 777 equipment on 02-Dec-2025, its first time operating to Canberra since 2020. The airline now operates to six destinations in Australia, including Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Virgin Australia also launched daily Melbourne-Doha service, with both it and Qatar Airways operating flights from Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth to Doha, resulting in a 53% increase in annual capacity on these routes to 2.7 million seats. The new services are projected to significantly boost Victoria's economy through tourism and exports, offering one-stop access to over 170 global destinations via Doha1.