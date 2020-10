Qatar Airways announced (22-Oct-2020) the delivery of three A350-1000s. Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker stated: "Due to COVID-19's impact on travel demand, we will continue to fly greener and smarter by keeping our fleet of Airbus A380 grounded, as it is not commercially or environmentally justifiable to operate such a large aircraft in the current market". The carrier now operates 52 A350s. [more - original PR]