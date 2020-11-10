Qatar Airways launches simplified fare families across business and economy class

Qatar Airways launched (09-Nov-2020) simplified fare families across business and economy class. Effective immediately, the carrier will offer Classic, Comfort and Elite fares in business class, and Classic, Convenience and Comfort fares in economy class. Benefits of the fare families will include an additional 5kg of checked bag allowance for each incremental fare family in economy class and unlimited, complimentary changes to travel dates and fee free refunds for economy Comfort or business Elite tickets. Qatar Airways Privilege Club members will also earn more Qmiles across all classes. Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker stated: "Our new fare families are designed to offer greater simplicity, choice, and flexibility to our passengers... With these new categorisations, it is very clear to the customer what they are buying – there are no hidden fees or additional charges". [more - original PR - English/Arabic]