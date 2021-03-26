Qatar Airways largest airline by ASKs in Mar-2021 according to OAG

Qatar Airways announced (25-Mar-2021) its network provided over 2.6 billion ASKs in Mar-2021, making it the largest airline by ASKs according to OAG. The airline's network comprises 130 destinations with 1000 weekly flights, with further route expansion planned through 1H2021. Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker commented: "We are thankful and proud of the response from our passengers that has enabled us to continue providing the most flexible travel options as the world's largest airline for international air traffic". [more - original PR]