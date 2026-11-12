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    12-Nov-2026 2:53 PM

    Qatar Airways expands pre-order meal service to medium haul services

    Qatar Airways expanded (10-Nov-2026) its pre-order meal service to medium haul services of two hours or more. The service is available to first and business class passengers. Passengers can pre-order meals between 14 days and 24 hours before departure via the carrier's website or app. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Qatar Airways previously expanded its 'Pre-Select Dining' for first and business class to select destinations in Africa and Asia, after initially introducing it in Aug-2017 on services to Australia, Europe, New Zealand, North America and South America, with meals selectable 14 days to 24 hours pre-departure via its website or mobile app1 2. Qatar Airways also partnered with gategroup under a Business Management Agreement to collaborate on passenger dining, sourcing and procurement, healthy eating and sustainability, including development of a dedicated culinary studio in Doha3.

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