Qatar Airways expands pre-order meal service to medium haul services

Qatar Airways previously expanded its 'Pre-Select Dining' for first and business class to select destinations in Africa and Asia, after initially introducing it in Aug-2017 on services to Australia, Europe, New Zealand, North America and South America, with meals selectable 14 days to 24 hours pre-departure via its website or mobile app1 2. Qatar Airways also partnered with gategroup under a Business Management Agreement to collaborate on passenger dining, sourcing and procurement, healthy eating and sustainability, including development of a dedicated culinary studio in Doha3.