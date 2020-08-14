Qatar Airways claims status as 'the largest international carrier' during COVID-19 crisis

Qatar Airways reported (13-Aug-2020) it was the leading international carrier during the COVID-19 crisis, according to data from IATA for Jun-2020. The carrier carried 8.1% of international passenger traffic and 6.8% of cargo traffic in Jun-2020, with RPKs more than 50% ahead of its closest competitor. Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker stated: "I welcome these independent statistics from IATA which clearly show our airline's resilience during this crisis and unwavering commitment to our passengers and cargo customers to carry them safely and reliably when they need or want to travel and to transport their goods to where they need to be". [more - original PR]