Qatar Airways Cargo to add 180t of cargo capacity to Australia from Jun-2025
Qatar Airways Cargo announced (12-May-2025) plans to offer 180 additional tonnes of cargo capacity between Doha and Australia "each way, each week" from Jun-2025, through its partnership with Virgin Australia. From Jun-2025, Virgin Australia will operate daily services connecting Doha to Sydney, Brisbane and Perth with Boeing 777 equipment. This will support the addition of 129 tonnes of cargo capacity "each way, each week" between Doha and Perth, 30 tonnes for Brisbane and 21 tonnes for Sydney. Qatar Airways chief cargo officer Mark Drusch stated: "The addition of Virgin Australia's Boeing 777s more than doubles the airfreight capacity on key routes". Qatar Airways Cargo offers more than 240 tonnes of bellyhold cargo capacity each way each week into Australia at present, and will offer more than 400 tonnes from Jun-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways secured final approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for their integrated alliance, allowing Virgin to operate 28 weekly flights between Australia and Doha under a wet lease arrangement, starting with services from Sydney, Brisbane and Perth in Jun-2025 and Melbourne in Dec-2025, with the aim of boosting competition and economic value in the Australian market1 2.