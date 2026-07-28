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    28-Jul-2026 5:26 PM

    QAL chief of aviation: 'Bilateral rights tend to be drip fed'

    Queensland Airports Limited (QAL) chief of aviation Adam Rowe, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (28-Jul-2026) on open skies policies, stating: "Bilateral rights tend to be drip fed". Mr Rowe said bilateral rights are a "scarce resource fought by the four major airports", noting: "It's a resource that should not be scarce, as open skies is the benefit of everyone". He added the difference between an open skies vs a non-open skies market "is really clear".

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