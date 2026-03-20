PSA Airlines opens new corporate headquarters in Charlotte
PSA Airlines opened (19-Mar-2026) its new corporate headquarters in Charlotte in Jan-2026 following the carrier's relocation from Dayton, Ohio. The headquarters is expected to generate USD228 million in annual economic output and USD10 million in state and local tax revenue, supporting an additional 470 jobs with suppliers and community businesses statewide. The company did not seek or receive incentives for the relocation. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
PSA Airlines planned to permanently close its Dayton International Airport facility as it relocated operations out of Ohio, offering relocation to all employees and scheduling phased layoffs from 29-Oct-2025 through 29-Apr-2027, affecting 157 staff.1 PSA also announced pay increases for select Dayton-based maintenance roles for new hires and early-tenure employees.2