Protectionist governments a major risk in Latin America and Caribbean: IATA regional VP and ALTA CEO

IATA regional VP for the Americas and ALTA CEO Peter Cerda, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) the "changing of governments and politics" is one of the major challenges aviation faces in the Latin America and Caribbean region. Mr Cerda said that the risk with a change of governments is that "they want to be more protectionist and restrictive and we regress" in terms of connectivity and liberalisation.