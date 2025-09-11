Loading
11-Sep-2025 12:49 PM

Protectionist governments a major risk in Latin America and Caribbean: IATA regional VP and ALTA CEO

IATA regional VP for the Americas and ALTA CEO Peter Cerda, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) the "changing of governments and politics" is one of the major challenges aviation faces in the Latin America and Caribbean region. Mr Cerda said that the risk with a change of governments is that "they want to be more protectionist and restrictive and we regress" in terms of connectivity and liberalisation.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More