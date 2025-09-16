PROMPERÚ director of tourism promotion: Peru must address costs for tourists

PROMPERÚ director of tourism promotion Maria del Sol Velásquez, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (10-Sep-2025) it is essential that Peru addresses costs for tourists. Ms Velásquez said PROMPERÚ is working with partners to increase the diversification of tourism attractions and is seeking events and looking to the MICE sector to attract more arrivals. However, she said more incentives are needed to bring in more events and PROMPERÚ is seeking to work with the government to provide these.