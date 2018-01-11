Loading
11-Jan-2018 12:28 PM

Maltese Government establishes new entity to own and lease back Air Malta slots

Malta's Government incorporated (10-Jan-2018) a new wholly owned company registered as Malta Air Travel Limited, with an authorised share capital of EUR70 million. The new company's objective is to "own Air Malta slots in various airports" and will lease the slots back to the carrier for an agreed commercial fee for a "long term period". Malta Air Travel Limited requires an air operators certificate. The Government said the new company supports the objective to "transform Air Malta into the airline of the Mediterranean". [more - original PR]

