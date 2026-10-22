Pratt & Whitney Canada unveils PT9 turboprop engine

Pratt & Whitney Canada (PWC) unveiled (21-Oct-2026) the new PT9 turboprop engine, featuring a new centerline that delivers 33% more power at altitude and reduces fuel consumption by 20% compared to previous generation engines. The engine amassed more than 14,000 development hours and was recently certified by Transport Canada. Production will take place in Lethbridge, Alberta. PWC president Satheeshkumar Kumarasingam said the engine features "advanced digital capabilities and future-ready hybridization" and "its architecture can be tailored to diverse airframe types". [more - original PR]