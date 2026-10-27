Prague Václav Havel Airport winter schedule features 20 new destinations
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Background ✨
Prague Václav Havel Airport invested CZK3.5 billion in infrastructure projects during 2025 and forecast 18.6 million passengers in 2026.1 In winter 2025/26, it scheduled 66 airlines and 127 destinations (15 new) and expected over 6.4 million passengers, with London, Paris and Amsterdam among the top destinations.2 In 2024, it handled 16.4 million passengers (+18%) across 181 destinations served by 76 airlines and forecast 18.4 million passengers in 2025.3