12-Dec-2025 10:12 AM

'Power in harmonisation and cooperation' a key factor in improved summer operations: EUROCONTROL

EUROCONTROL head of strategy, engagement and institutional relations Predrag Vranjkovic, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) the organisation is "coming from a summer" where it performed "much better than the previous year". Mr Vranjkovic attributed the performance to improved processes including weather procedures as well as the "power in harmonisation and cooperation" with partners.

