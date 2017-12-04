PowdAir postpones launch, plans to become airline rather than virtual carrier in 2018

PowdAir received (Nov-2017) "a significant investment offer from a professional and experienced aviation industry investor". PowdAir stated the investor's involvement "will secure the financial future" of the company, however due diligence required to finalise the investment "will take at least 30 days". As a result, PowdAir will not launch in winter 2017/18. The company affirmed it is "not going into administration... The company will continue to exist, albeit with a longer timeline for getting planes in the air". The company expects to relaunch in 2018 as an airline, operating its own aircraft, rather than as a virtual carrier. [more - original PR]