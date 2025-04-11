Loading
11-Apr-2025 5:05 PM

Porter Airlines EVP: Supply chain problem is perpetuating itself

Porter Airlines EVP and CFO Rob Palmer, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) the industry supply chain problem is perpetuating itself. Mr Palmer noted: "There's not enough capacity in the system to turn engines around quicker and there's more engines always being added, so it really becomes a significant issue". Mr Palmer added: "We have to carry a lot more spares than we normally would".

