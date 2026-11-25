Plus Ultra Airlines suspends operations amid restructuring
Plus Ultra Airlines announced (24-Nov-2026) the suspension of operations, effective 23-Nov-2026, until further notice. The carrier stated it continues to work within the framework of restructuring, evaluating the available alternatives and maintaining necessary discussions with relevant parties. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Plus Ultra Airlines previously suspended services to Lima and Buenos Aires until 15-Dec-2026 as part of financial and operational restructuring, citing rising operating and fuel costs and a challenging air transport environment.1 It also suspended Spain-Venezuela services until further notice under the same restructuring measures and cost pressures.2 Plus Ultra Airlines also planned restructuring negotiations with creditors and staff in response to rising fuel costs.3