Plaza Premium opens new lounge at Dar Es Salaam Airport

Plaza Premium Group reopened its four lounges at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport after a five month renovation, having operated there since 2016.1 It also opened a dual Plaza Premium Lounge and Plaza Premium First facility at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, with separate 578sqm and 212sqm areas.2 Elsewhere, it opened a relocated, expanded landside lounge at Langkawi International Airport with 63 seats and a private dining area.3