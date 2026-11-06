6-Nov-2026 4:37 PM
Plaza Premium opens new lounge at Dar Es Salaam Airport
Plaza Premium Group opened (02-Nov-2026) a Plaza Premium Lounge at Dar Es Salaam International Airport Terminal 3. The 336sqm lounge is in international departures near gate six and has capacity for 86 guests. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Plaza Premium Group reopened its four lounges at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport after a five month renovation, having operated there since 2016.1 It also opened a dual Plaza Premium Lounge and Plaza Premium First facility at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, with separate 578sqm and 212sqm areas.2 Elsewhere, it opened a relocated, expanded landside lounge at Langkawi International Airport with 63 seats and a private dining area.3