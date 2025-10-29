29-Oct-2025 11:57 AM
Plaza Premium Group opens domestic lounge at Adelaide Airport
Plaza Premium Group, via its official Facebook account, announced (29-Oct-2025) the opening of a lounge in the domestic departures area at Adelaide Airport. The company stated the Plaza Premium Lounge Domestic Adelaide is Australia's "only independent domestic airport lounge".
Background ✨
Plaza Premium Group previously signed an agreement with Adelaide Airport to introduce Flight Club Adelaide in the domestic departures hall, marking its first domestic terminal experience in Oceania and debuting the Flight Club brand in the region1. It also opened the first independent international departures lounge at Adelaide Airport in Apr-2023, which was its fourth Australian location2.