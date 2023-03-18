PLAY CEO: Captured up to 30% of Icelandic market in 2022
PLAY CEO Birgir Jonsson, speaking at CAPA Airline Leader Summit, stated (17-Mar-2023) the carrier "managed to capture between 25% and 30% of the market in Iceland last year [2022]". Mr Jonsson added that in order for the model to have relevance it needs to be low cost and have low competition.
