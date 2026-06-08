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    8-Jun-2026 12:26 PM

    Philippine Airlines to join oneworld

    Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced (06-Jun-2026) plans to join oneworld. The carrier will be the 16th member of the alliance and the second full member airline based in Southeast Asia. PAL's Mabuhay Miles members will be able to earn and redeem miles across all oneworld member airlines. oneworld CEO Olé Orvér stated: "I hope to integrate Philippine Airlines into oneworld sometime in 2027 so we can officially have them as part of our offering to customers". [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]

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