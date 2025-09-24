PETROBRAS produces first industrial scale aviation kerosene in São José dos Campos

Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports announced (22-Sep-2025) PETROBRAS Aviation completed its first industrial scale production of aviation kerosene with renewable content at the Henrique Lage Refinery in São José dos Campos. Minister of Ports and Airports Silvio Costa Filho stated: "The use of SAF represents a decisive step toward decarbonising aviation and strengthening Brazil's competitiveness on the international stage". [more - original PR - Portuguese]