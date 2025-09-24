PETROBRAS produces first industrial scale aviation kerosene in São José dos Campos
Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports announced (22-Sep-2025) PETROBRAS Aviation completed its first industrial scale production of aviation kerosene with renewable content at the Henrique Lage Refinery in São José dos Campos. Minister of Ports and Airports Silvio Costa Filho stated: "The use of SAF represents a decisive step toward decarbonising aviation and strengthening Brazil's competitiveness on the international stage". [more - original PR - Portuguese]
Background ✨
Brazil’s government set out the Fuel of the Future initiative and the Energy Transition Forum for Civil Aviation to support sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) development, with seven short term SAF projects planned nationally and BRL21 billion in projected investment1 2. Embraer welcomed new legislation to promote SAF use and production, highlighting Brazil’s ambition to become a significant producer and exporter3.