3-Sep-2019 10:45 AM

Peru studies the construction of a greenfield airport in the Amazonas region

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra stated (30-Aug-2019) the government will construct an airport in the Amazonas region to promote the region's development. The airport is in the technical studies phase. Mr Vizcarra stated: "We need to prioritise the construction of a regional airport for Amazonas". He added that a delegation from Peru's Ministry of Transport and Communications and Corpac will visit the site in Sep-2019. An alternative being studied is to expand Chachapoyas Airport. [more - original PR - Spanish]

