Perth Airport handles record 16.9m pax in 2024

Perth Airport reported (17-Jan-2025) it handled 16.9 million passengers in 2024, an increase of 10.5% year-on-year and a new annual record. The airport reported more than half of the growth came from "additional international passengers", with international traffic growing 23%. CEO Jason Waters added: "We believe there is great potential for further growth in passenger numbers as we move towards a potential 20 million passengers a year by 2030". [more - original PR]