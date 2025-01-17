Perth Airport handles record 16.9m pax in 2024
Perth Airport reported (17-Jan-2025) it handled 16.9 million passengers in 2024, an increase of 10.5% year-on-year and a new annual record. The airport reported more than half of the growth came from "additional international passengers", with international traffic growing 23%. CEO Jason Waters added: "We believe there is great potential for further growth in passenger numbers as we move towards a potential 20 million passengers a year by 2030". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Perth Airport's passenger growth in 2024 was buoyed by increased international connections, with new routes and returning airlines boosting traffic significantly1. The airport achieved a record 16.1 million passengers in FY2024, surpassing the previous record set in FY2014, and made substantial progress on its AUD5 billion infrastructure programme2. The airport's push for international expansion included securing the Routes Asia conference for 20251.