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    29-Jul-2026 10:23 AM

    Perth Airport CCO: Biometric passenger system had 'positive feedback' from airlines

    Perth Airport chief commercial officer (CCO) and aviation officer Kate Holsgrove, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) the airport's biometric passenger system has had "positive feedback" from airlines, noting: "It's been working really well". Ms Holsgrove said: "It's not tangible in terms of direct benefit but eases passenger anxiety, reduces stress and gets people through into the gates quicker".

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