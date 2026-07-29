Perth Airport CCO: Biometric passenger system had 'positive feedback' from airlines

Perth Airport chief commercial officer (CCO) and aviation officer Kate Holsgrove, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) the airport's biometric passenger system has had "positive feedback" from airlines, noting: "It's been working really well". Ms Holsgrove said: "It's not tangible in terms of direct benefit but eases passenger anxiety, reduces stress and gets people through into the gates quicker".