Penang International Airport introduces NIISe eGate system

Penang's State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai confirmed a new autogate system opened to international visitors after user acceptance testing, with five departure and six arrival units and a second phase planned in 2026 to lift both areas to 12 units. Departures covered travellers from 72 countries, while arrivals covered 64 select countries.1 Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs previously planned to trial the National Integrated Immigration System at Penang, KLIA, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu, replacing an existing QR code system.2