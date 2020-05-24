Peach to resume all domestic routes from 19-Jun-2020

Peach announced (22-May-2020) plans to resume operations on all domestic services from 19-Jun-2020 and issued prevention measures against coronavirus. The LCC, which currently has suspended 13 of its 22 domestic services due to the coronavirus pandemic, plans to resume Okinawa Naha-Fukuoka service on 01-Jun-2020 and the remaining 12 services on 19-Jun-2020. The total number of domestic frequencies to be operated in Jun-2020 will be 984 on 22 routes while the total number of frequencies to be suspended in Jun-2020 will be 2000 on 22 routes. [more - original PR]