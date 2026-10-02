Peach managing executive officer reports stable recovery since pandemic

Peach managing executive officer and chief corporate planning officer Satoru Endo, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (01-Oct-2026) the carrier achieved a stable recovery in growth since the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Endo said international market growth has been "very strong" due to increasing inbound demand, particularly from the major markets of South Korea and Taiwan. He said the domestic market still has potential, but is "generally facing a challenging situation".