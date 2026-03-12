Loading
Payments becoming 'a strategic revenue enabler' for airlines: CAPA head of analysis

CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of analysis Richard Maslen, speaking at UATP Airline Distribution 2026, stated (11-Mar-2026) "payments are becoming a strategic revenue enabler, not just a transaction function, shaping how airlines sell and bundle products". Mr Maslen said: "Airlines can increase ancillary revenue by embedding seamless payment options for upgrades, baggage, seat selection and onboard purchases, while personalised payment options such as instalments, subscriptions and dynamic pricing can increase conversion rates and customer spend".

