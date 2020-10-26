Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Oct-2020 11:43 AM

Paraguay resumes commercial aviation

Paraguay's President Mario Abdo, via his personal Twitter account, announced (21-Oct-2020) the reopening of Paraguay's airports for regular operations. Paraguay DINAC carried out several improvements at Asuncion Silvio Pettirossi Airport, including the expansion of the terminal, runway maintenance and changes to address new biosecurity protocols (Agencia de Informacion Paraguaya, 21-Oct-2020). Investments totalled PYG5.5 billion (USD781,700).

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More