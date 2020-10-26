Paraguay resumes commercial aviation

Paraguay's President Mario Abdo, via his personal Twitter account, announced (21-Oct-2020) the reopening of Paraguay's airports for regular operations. Paraguay DINAC carried out several improvements at Asuncion Silvio Pettirossi Airport, including the expansion of the terminal, runway maintenance and changes to address new biosecurity protocols (Agencia de Informacion Paraguaya, 21-Oct-2020). Investments totalled PYG5.5 billion (USD781,700).