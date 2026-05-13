Paphos International Airport outlines route opportunities

Hermes Airports reported Cyprus’ airports handled 13.75 million passengers in 2025 (+12% year-on-year), with Paphos at 3.84 million (+5%) and Larnaca at 9.91 million (+14%), supported by 60 airlines operating 160 routes to 41 markets, led by the UK, Greece, Israel, Poland and Germany1. Hermes Airports said Paphos’ second-phase expansion works included a 30% terminal enlargement and taxiway extension, with surface access disruption from 03-Nov-2025 to 08-Dec-20252. Hermes Airports outlined EUR75 million of Paphos upgrades, scheduled for completion within 18 months, alongside a wider EUR170 million programme across both Cypriot airports3.