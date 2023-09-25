PANYNJ releases Net-Zero Roadmap

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) released (19-Sep-2023) its Net-Zero Roadmap plan, comprising more than 40 actions intended to achieve its near term emission reduction goals and its 2050 net zero target. The plan includes the following commitments:

will be retrofitted as the first fossil fuel free building in the agency and is intended to be the prototype for the rollout across the agency's building stock. The retrofit is scheduled for completion in 2025; Streamlined process for renewable energy usage and onsite solar installations, including a 5MW solar array at Newark Airport and initiating the construction of New York's largest solar plus storage system at New York John F Kennedy International Airport ;

; The light duty non-emergency vehicle fleet will be 50% electric by 2025 through vehicles already acquired or ordered by the agency, with a further target to make the entire fleet electric by 2028;

Reach 1000 pieces of electric ground support equipment in operation at the agency's airports.

PANYNJ also reported it is on track to meet its interim goals of a 35% reduction in direct emissions by 2025 and a 50% reduction by 2030.