PANYNJ, Realterm and WFS open USD270m cargo handling centre at New York JFK Airport
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) partnered (23-Apr-2025) with Realterm and Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) to open a USD270 million consolidated cargo handling centre at New York John F Kennedy International Airport, the first new cargo facility at the airport in 25 years. The centre will consolidate operations from four cargo zones into a single location, which is expected to reduce congestion, streamline operations and unlock space for future development. The 350,000sqft facility will be operated by WFS and spans 26 acres, replacing two older facilities. It marks the first step in PANYNJ's plans for the airport's north cargo area to accommodate recent and future cargo growth. The centre features a new truck dock management system designed to optimise the flow of goods and 3000sqft of cooler space, making it New York JFK's first dedicated on-airport facility for temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals and perishables. [more - original PR]