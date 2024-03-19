PANYNJ, NTO and URW Airports launch commercial programme for new terminal at New York JFK Airport

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) partnered (18-Mar-2024) with New Terminal One (NTO) and URW Airports to launch the commercial programme associated with the USD9.5 billion new international terminal at New York John F Kennedy International Airport. URW will promote concessions business opportunities at the facility, with a focus on diverse entry points for local, women and minority owned businesses. URW also issued its first prime operator RFP and is seeking a global duty free partner to occupy five outlets in the project's initial phase, with additional space to be provided in future phases. As previously reported by CAPA, the new terminal forms part of the USD19 billion transformation programme at the airport and is scheduled to open in 2026. [more - original PR]