PANYNJ approves USD45bn capital plan for 2026 to 2035
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) board of commissioners approved (18-Dec-2025) its USD45 billion Capital Plan for 2026 to 2035, covering the completion of initiatives from the 2017 to 2025 capital plan and new projects. Details for new aviation projects include:
- New York John F Kennedy International Airport:
- Support the first gates of international Terminals 1 and 6, due to open in 2026, and further sections of the roadway network;
- Design and complete development of AirTrain JFK with new train cars to double capacity and new stations;
- The plan also funds preliminary enabling work in "the second half of the decade" to replace aging terminals and infrastructure and accommodate demand-driven growth, as needed;
- New York Newark Liberty International Airport:
- Construction of a new gateway, providing funding for the authority to establish a public-private partnership to design and build a new Terminal B;
- Expand Terminal A, including design and construction work on additional gates for future growth;
- Construction of the USD3.5 billion AirTrain Newark is underway and expected to be completed in 2026 on a new community access point to the Airport Train Station;
- New York LaGuardia Airport:
- Replace the gate and boarding areas of Terminal A to meet demand and continued passenger growth;
- Funding for an LGALink Q70 bus service with a new bus lane on the BQE and new on-airport bus stop
- New taxi hold lot at Terminal B;
- All airports:
- A public safety initiative, developed in consultation with the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission, which will include new technology tools, such as license plate readers, AI-aided CCTV and an expanded database of unpermitted drivers;
- Alignment with peer airports on pick-up and drop-off fees for for-hire vehicles and taxis. [more - original PR]
The proposed USD45 billion 2026-2035 Capital Plan followed previous multi-billion dollar capital allocations focused on airport redevelopment and infrastructure modernisation, including the ongoing EWR Vision Plan and significant investments in terminals and transit projects at JFK, Newark, and LaGuardia airports. The plan was projected to create over 50,000 jobs and included a record earmark for safety and security measures, with USD1.1 billion allocated for these initiatives1 2.