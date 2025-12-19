PANYNJ approves USD45bn capital plan for 2026 to 2035

The proposed USD45 billion 2026-2035 Capital Plan followed previous multi-billion dollar capital allocations focused on airport redevelopment and infrastructure modernisation, including the ongoing EWR Vision Plan and significant investments in terminals and transit projects at JFK, Newark, and LaGuardia airports. The plan was projected to create over 50,000 jobs and included a record earmark for safety and security measures, with USD1.1 billion allocated for these initiatives1 2.