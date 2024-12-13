Loading
13-Dec-2024 4:44 PM

PANYNJ approves budget for 2025

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) announced (12-Dec-2024) its board of commissioners approved the company's USD9.4 billion budget for 2025, which includes USD4.1 billion in operating expenses, USD3.6 billion in capital expenses and USD1.7 billion for debt service and deferred expenses. The budget includes investments in redevelopment projects at New York John F Kennedy International Airport and New York Newark Liberty International Airport. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More