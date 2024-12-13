13-Dec-2024 4:44 PM
PANYNJ approves budget for 2025
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) announced (12-Dec-2024) its board of commissioners approved the company's USD9.4 billion budget for 2025, which includes USD4.1 billion in operating expenses, USD3.6 billion in capital expenses and USD1.7 billion for debt service and deferred expenses. The budget includes investments in redevelopment projects at New York John F Kennedy International Airport and New York Newark Liberty International Airport. [more - original PR]